10 new Darling styles to level up your hair

New weaves, dreadlocks and braid styles and outfit inspiration to match

10 September 2019 - 14:56
Find your beautiful with Darling’s 10 trendy new hairstyles
Image: Supplied/Darling

The word beautiful means different things to different people. Darling believes that women can express their unique beauty through their hair and are here to help women fuel their unstoppable spirit. From weaves and braids to dreads, you can change your hair to suit your moods and taste. 

Ready to #FindYourBeautiful? 

New natural products

 

JOZI DRED

Weave a silver thread in a dred for a standout look.
Image: Supplied/Darling

We can all agree that dreads are simply gorgeous and thankfully here to stay. However, finding the right blend of a realistic dreadlock and a light fibre is difficult.

Added bonus: the Jozi Dred is that sweet spot is crochet friendly and available in three solid colours.

 

SOFT DRED NATURALS

Pull off gorgeous curls with the new and improved Soft Dred fibre.
Image: Supplied/Darling

Darling has brought back this classic protective style with a few improvements. The fibre isn’t as shiny as it used to be.

It’s also softer, more natural-looking and available in five shades. This fibre is also great for crocheting.

Core Collection

SOFT BRAIDS

Styling tip: Bling Braid can be used to add colour strips or volume to own relaxed hair without having to braid hair.
Image: Supplied/Darling

Don’t you love it when your installed braids fall naturally over your shoulder? Darling has introduced a 6-shade collection of braids to create hairstyles that don’t tangle. 

Made from 100% Kanekalon Tiara II and Yaki Braid Fibre, Soft Braids are great for all types of braided styles, great value for money and perfect for heat sealing or curling with perm rods.

Get the perfect twist braids with the lightweight Super Soft Braid.

 

EZ BRAID

For the woman who's not afraid to stand out.
Image: Supplied/Darling

Pre-tapered for your convenience, EZ Braids are designed to be tangle-free for easy braiding. 

With our five poppin’ shades you'll reach your braid goals with ease.

Premium Collection

INDIAN REMY WEAVE

Styling tip: can be curled using low heat and can be cut into a bob.
Image: Supplied/Darling

The new Indian Remy Weave has all the human hair qualities to keep your look #OnFleek. It's long-lasting, reusable, tangle-free and available in three shades.

This high-temperature fibre can also be converted into a stylish wig.

 

ENVY WEAVE

One pack of Envy Weave is enough to cover your whole head.
Image: Supplied/Darling

DIVA CURL

Rock the afro-textured Diva Curl in a black-and-white ombre.
Image: Supplied/Darling

Bring out your inner diva with this curly look. This afro-textured weave is versatile, so you can keep the coils long and wavy or short and bouncy. 

 

EMPIRE KINKY LONG WEAVE

Styling tip: add some glam by accessorising with bobby pins.
Image: Supplied/Darling

This weave offers voluminous straight hair that'll make everyone go, yaasss queen! It's soft-textured, blends well into natural hair and doesn't tangle easily.

 

THE BAE MAGNET

Styling tip: blend your weave in with your own hair for a natural look.
Image: Supplied/Darling

This natural-looking weave has soft, flowy curls that are available in solid black and two-toned blends. Wear this fibre as a sophisticated high ponytail for a night out with bae. Or be #instaglam with curls and a middle parting.

Slay with the Bae Magnet.

 

SUPER SOFT BRAIDS

Get lemonade braids with Darling's new fibre.
Image: Supplied/Darling

Another addition to Darling's Premium Collection is the luxurious Super Soft Braid. It has double the volume for neat microbraids. Plus the fibre is available in five shades.

Darling has all kinds of hair for all kinds of beautiful. So give yourself a confidence boost by trying one of our trendy new styles today.

This article was paid for by Darling South Africa.

