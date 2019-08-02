Siwelele - Bloemfontein Celtic's 12th man on field

Right from the epigraph of his book Dance Siwelele, respected former sports editor Molefi Mika makes it clear that he has committed to taking the reader on a vibrant, colourful and enduring train ride, terene to Bloemfontein, the home of the famed Siwelele.

While the book is primarily a study of how the Celtic fans have long confounded and fascinated both local and international admirers with their unique brand of supporting their team, it is also a love letter to its founding fathers.

It meticulously details the infantry of the supporters' movement, from the highs to the lows to the numerous growing pains they sustained that even global figures and international media like former Fifa president Sepp Blatter and Football Mundial TV have found irresistible.

For every football connoisseur, Dance Siwelele tells how Celtic also had a hand in charting new frontiers in local football history.