RECIPE |One-pot fragrant chicken and Spekko rice casserole

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

30ml (2 tbsp) oil

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 (of each) green, yellow and red peppers, cut into strips

8 chicken thighs, halved

5 ml (1 tsp) cumin

5 ml (1 tsp) paprika

5 ml (1 tsp) turmeric

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

3/4 cup Spekko Long Grain Parboiled Rice

1 X 410g can tomatoes, peeled, chopped

250 ml (1 cup) chicken stock

15 ml (1 tbsp) tomato paste

fresh, chopped parsley

Cooking instructions:

Heat the oil in a large heavy-bottomed pot. Add the onion, garlic and peppers and sauté until the onion is soft. Add the chicken pieces and brown. Add the cumin, paprika, turmeric and salt and pepper and sauté for another minute or two. Add the rice, tomatoes and stock. Bring to the boil. Lower the heat and simmer for about 15 minutes until the rice and chicken are cooked and the stock liquid has evaporated. Stir the tomato paste and chopped parsley into the mixture. Cook for another 2 minutes, then serve.

