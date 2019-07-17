Loyiso Basso left a life of drugs and gangs to open a restaurant

Loyiso Basso left a life of drugs and crime after he realised he was wasting his life and making his mother suffer. The 30-year-old opened a restaurant in Makhaya, Khayelitsha, in Cape Town. It has been running for two years.

Pamela Mkhabela, a neighbour, said: “People used to be so scared of him [Basso], but now he is a sweet child, with respect. He is also passing his experience to young children, so they do not do what he did in the past.”

Basso said he had struggled to find a job because of his criminal record, so he started cleaning people’s yards in 2015 to raise capital. “I had to convince people that I am changed, and I did not blame them for closing their door in my face. I deserved it,” he said.