Chef Swana cooking up a storm in the Middle East

South African-born chef Kuhle Swana is living her best life in Dubai where she is the head chef at one of the most popular eateries, Kiza Dubai.

Swana, 30, has gone from small town girl to a Professional Chef Middle East 2019 nominee, but her culinary journey has been nothing less than extraordinary.

Born in Flagstaff in the OR Tambo district municipality in the Eastern Cape, Swana grew up in Margate and Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal where her passion for food developed.

Her mother and grandmother, the two most important women in her life, instilled in her a work ethic and hunger to learn at a very young age.

"Helping my mother and grandmother in the kitchen are some of my favourite times from when I was younger," she said.

These early lessons led her to study culinary arts at the International Hotel School in Durban where she graduated as a chef after three years in 2011.

Soon after she decided to leave SA to pursue her culinary dreams in the United Arab Emirates where she had honed her skills for the past eight years.