Young author follows in her mother's winning footsteps

Young author Alicia Oldjohn seeks to build, change and inspire the minds of her peers through reading and writing.

The grade 4 Kempton Park pupil on the East Rand is the author of children's book titled Losing My Best Friend.

Alicia has joined a list of young South African authors.

"I was inspired to write my own book by my mother, Dolores, a published and award-winning author of two children's books, Be Amazing and What I want to be when I am big like mom and dad.

"I truly enjoyed reading her books and that gave me the courage to write my own," Alicia said.

She has been named the top performer at her school, Laerskool Kempton Park, where she is also known as the best reader.

To add to her accolades, 10-year-old Alicia has recently been nominated for the AfriCan authors awards.

Losing My Best Friend is about a girl called Gabrielle who just began school and is struggling to make friends.

Her first few months are lonely and challenging but she finally makes a friend in an awkward place at school. The two get on like a house on fire but their blissful friendship is short-lived.

The book is published by Bontlehela Media.

Unlike other 10-year-olds, Alicia uses her spare time to write stories.

In between, she makes time to play with her little sister and likes riding her bicycle and also watching her favourite TV series Penny on Mars on DStv channel 303.

Dolores was full of praise for her little girl.

"Her imagination is so colourful, with lots of twists and interesting turns for a 10-year-old. Her passion for writing and reading is truly amazing and I like the fact that she also gives her all in her books. She knows how to manage her time. Alicia is such active child," she said.