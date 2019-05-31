Bhala uses the lens to bring his audiences back to reality

A white bicycle and a red bag, these two things have become the signature of documentary photographer Andile Bhala. The Orlando-born artist has been taking street-style photos for close to seven years now. The self-taught creative has given himself the task to ride 150km around Soweto in search of 150 great photos. He moves within the 38 locations in Soweto.

He tells SowetanLIVE that his favourite work is any picture he’s about to take, and says every environment and all the people he engages with help him understand life more.

“I get to find different stories because I use photography as a conversation around social issues or as a message I want to send. I think a lot of people are offline in real life, but online on social platforms. So I use images as a way to communicate with those who are online on social platforms but are offline. Yet my images don’t live online only, they also live in my bag and other people’s phones.” Bhala said.