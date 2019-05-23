WATCH | Jeanne Damas journeys across Scotland in the Mango AW18 collection

The Mango AW18 collection is defined by high-quality fabrics and an evolution towards a more contemporary, non-conventional aesthetic.

Tailored camel coats, wide leg pants, suede jackets, and denim are the season’s must-haves. The collection includes 70s-inspired animal-print influences, an eclectic range of colours and volumes that are prevalent across the styling, especially in the chunky-knit garments, long-sleeved and round-neck pieces. Denim has evolved towards a more refined look with details on the stitching of each piece.

The men’s collection also has a 70s influence, especially in the ochre-hued colour palette in suits and outerwear. Corduroy and leather are key fabrics featuring in the double-faced jackets and coats for elegant and casual looks.

Chunky-knit garments with uniform details such as flecks, braid reliefs or diamonds add layers of texture to a colour palette dominated by grey, stone and brown hues. Accessories stand out with wool ties, scarves and knitwear pieces with paisley prints rich in detail.

This article was paid for by Mango.