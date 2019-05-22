Chef Siba Mtongana sends off Proteas with healthy South African meals
The worlds of sport and cuisine had a tasty union last week when a few World Cup-bound cricket stars, accompanied by none other than renowned chef Siba Mtongana, cooked up a storm in Pretoria.
The vivacious-cooking marvel first took all rounder Chris Morris through his paces, showing him how to make her delicious pesto-stuffed lamb rib chops, before showing young speedster Lungi Ngidi how to put together a herby couscous, butternut and feta dish.
It was clear Mtongana wanted to ensure the players pine for the comforts of a uniquely South African culinary experience while out doing battle for the pride of our country for a month against other cricketing giants in the UK.
"I'm sure they will miss South Africa, but I also wanted to make them healthy, traditional South African meals with the emphasis on healthy. These are sportsmen, so I followed specifically nutrition-laden meals for them. But with the Siba magic sprinkled in there, the dishes do not fit the usual stereotypes that we have about healthy food," Mtongana said.
The kitchen queen said cooking for the cricketers had been a pleasant and welcome surprise, one which came together after some fancy footwork around her schedule.
"Of course, I jumped at the opportunity to align the Siba brand with the wonderful Proteas. It was a bit last minute but we had to make it work. I feel grateful to have this opportunity. The guys will be out there representing us, so who would not want to be around them, or wish them the very best?"
SA jetted out of the country on Sunday. They will kick off their World Cup tournament against England at the Oval next Thursday.