Chef Siba Mtongana sends off Proteas with healthy South African meals

The worlds of sport and cuisine had a tasty union last week when a few World Cup-bound cricket stars, accompanied by none other than renowned chef Siba Mtongana, cooked up a storm in Pretoria.

The vivacious-cooking marvel first took all rounder Chris Morris through his paces, showing him how to make her delicious pesto-stuffed lamb rib chops, before showing young speedster Lungi Ngidi how to put together a herby couscous, butternut and feta dish.

It was clear Mtongana wanted to ensure the players pine for the comforts of a uniquely South African culinary experience while out doing battle for the pride of our country for a month against other cricketing giants in the UK.

"I'm sure they will miss South Africa, but I also wanted to make them healthy, traditional South African meals with the emphasis on healthy. These are sportsmen, so I followed specifically nutrition-laden meals for them. But with the Siba magic sprinkled in there, the dishes do not fit the usual stereotypes that we have about healthy food," Mtongana said.