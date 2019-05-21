Three locals lead Durban July fashion

Laduma Ngxokolo, Rina Chunga of Rich Factory and Sandiso Khumalo scored a career high when they were revealed as the three fashion designers for this year's Vodacom Durban July.

The trio were unveiled at a swanky event aboard the Blue Train in Pretoria on Sunday.

They are tasked with designing a special collection of five pieces, respectively, to celebrate the theme of this year's July - Once Upon an African Future.

Their works will be on display at the Paddock when socialites, celebrities, business titans and politicians let their hair down at the event known as a highlight on the social calendar.

Toasting the news, Laduma said it would introduce him to new audiences.

"When it comes to this kind of events MaXhosa is not a name that pops up. I think it was brave of the July deciding to go the unpredictable way with brands that specialise in ready-to-wear," said Ngxokolo.

"We were given a theme which we think is a challenging one. Everything African-wear inspired people, don't think of it in a way that evolves. Afro-futurism has always been a chord for us every time we design a collection and try to surprise people.

"Because we are known as a knitwear brand, people always expect to see jerseys and cardigans. Then we gave them golfies and then we had prints on chiffon and velvet."