Aspirant chef? Here's your chance to win a culinary bursary
Capsicum Culinary Studio has a competition for aspiring chefs called Chef Talent Scout, by entering you stand a chance to win one of seven bursaries worth almost R750 000.
The ultimate prize in the competition is a three-year chef programme (QCTO accredited) worth R200 000, which includes a full chef uniform, ingredients and a chef's knife set. There are also six regional bursaries for a one-year programme worth R90 000 each.
Capsicum Culinary Studio has campuses in Boksburg, Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria.
To enter the competition, contestants must create a dish - sweet or savoury - using a red capsicum pepper or any other red ingredient; take a good, clear photo and upload it onto your Instagram page and use the hashtag #CapsicumTalent. Contestants will also have to enter their details at www.capsicumcooking.com to qualify for this competition where all the rules and regulations can also be found. Closing date for entries is May 15, 2019.
Following the judging of all entries, finalists will be chosen to participate in a cook-off on June 28 at the Capsicum’s campus closest to them, where they will have to prepare the dish they entered on Instagram, using their own ingredients.
The winners chosen at each campus will then compete in a national cook-off, using ingredients from a mystery basket, which will be held at Capsicum's Rosebank campus in Johannesburg on Saturday, August 31. Transport to and from Johannesburg will be provided for all regional semi-finalists
