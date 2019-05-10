Aspirant chef? Here's your chance to win a culinary bursary

Capsicum Culinary Studio has a competition for aspiring chefs called Chef Talent Scout, by entering you stand a chance to win one of seven bursaries worth almost R750 000.

The ultimate prize in the competition is a three-year chef programme (QCTO accredited) worth R200 000, which includes a full chef uniform, ingredients and a chef's knife set. There are also six regional bursaries for a one-year programme worth R90 000 each.

Capsicum Culinary Studio has campuses in Boksburg, Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria.