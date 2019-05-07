Met Gala 2019 - Hits and misses
The theme for this year’s Met Gala that took place last night in New York was Camp: Notes to Fashion and had nothing to do with fire and tents.
But rather it celebrated the love for extravaganza and exaggeration.
Carried by shirtless men, Pose actor Billy Porter made a dramatic entrance by channeling an Egyptian pharaoh in a gold robe and bodysuit by The Blonds.
Lady Gaga is back ‘Little Monsters’ and she knows how to camp. Gaga gave us a lesson in wardrobe marathon - a performance art piece almost.
Her Russian Doll alter ego that peeled off layers to reveal a total of four outfit changes by Brandon Maxwell was the kind of OTT theatrics you only expect at the Met Gala.
There were quirky accessories, there was wind, her lashes deserved a round of applause and Gaga was right at home. Did someone say face off?
Never one to shy away from camp, Ezra Miller’s head spinning beauty look gave me a headache. But I couldn’t help but look in admiration.
The crimson lips, wavy wig and androgynous suit style bid farewell to the days of men wearing plain and boring tuxedos on the red carpet. What would Elton John do? Harry Styles had all the answers in sheer Gucci.
Other notable mentions include Lupita Nyong’o in rainbow wings and spades by Atelier Versace.
The Queen of Camp, Celine Dion was disco ready In her Oscar de la Renta Vegas showgirl ensemble.
Cardi B went va va voom in Thom Browne. Katy Perry had all the answers for Eskom’s load-shedding drama in Moschino.
Singer Janelle Monae was a work of art in Christian Siriano.
Who bombed?
Jennifer Lopez failed to get out of her comfort zone in Atelier Versace.
Kim Kardashian looked likeglazed hot cross buns in Thierry Mugler.
Trevor Noah, Kanye West and Frank Ocean showed up as the valet.
The colour of Serena Williams’ Atelier Versace was pretty, but she went from queen of the tennis court to queen of the circus.
The invitation-only event, famed for its A-list celebrities and haute couture gowns, is a benefit for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.