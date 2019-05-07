Met Gala 2019 - Hits and misses

Lady Gaga is back ‘Little Monsters’ and she knows how to camp. Gaga gave us a lesson in wardrobe marathon - a performance art piece almost.

Her Russian Doll alter ego that peeled off layers to reveal a total of four outfit changes by Brandon Maxwell was the kind of OTT theatrics you only expect at the Met Gala.

There were quirky accessories, there was wind, her lashes deserved a round of applause and Gaga was right at home. Did someone say face off?