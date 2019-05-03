Plan smart for fun group outings, it's doable

You've probably seen them before, the group of friends who go on holiday together then post those envy-worthy snaps on Instagram. Yes, the ones who even go as far as co-ordinating their outfits for each day.

You see them and think: "We can do this". So you create a WhatsApp group with close friends who are interested in making this "dream vacay" a reality.

At first everyone is raring to go, a few months later the group membership starts to decline and before you know it, you are the only one left.

So what is the trick for getting this right? Start small.

Why plan for Paris and the Eiffel Tower when you haven't experienced some fishing in Parys? Whether it is adventure and fun you seek or relaxation at the beach, South Africa is filled with places that will suit your needs.

I recently visited one of the ideal places for a group visit; Walkersons in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga.