Plan smart for fun group outings, it's doable
You've probably seen them before, the group of friends who go on holiday together then post those envy-worthy snaps on Instagram. Yes, the ones who even go as far as co-ordinating their outfits for each day.
You see them and think: "We can do this". So you create a WhatsApp group with close friends who are interested in making this "dream vacay" a reality.
At first everyone is raring to go, a few months later the group membership starts to decline and before you know it, you are the only one left.
So what is the trick for getting this right? Start small.
Why plan for Paris and the Eiffel Tower when you haven't experienced some fishing in Parys? Whether it is adventure and fun you seek or relaxation at the beach, South Africa is filled with places that will suit your needs.
I recently visited one of the ideal places for a group visit; Walkersons in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga.
Located on 800 hectares of peaceful countryside, the Walkersons Hotel & Spa cottages are the perfect spot for tranquillity and downtime with friends.
Our media group stayed at the Waterfall cottage which accommodates a maximum of 10 guests including children of all ages. The cottage with a warm rustic yet modern feel comes with a fully equipped kitchen that you can prepare meals in together.
For those who wouldn't be caught dead in the kitchen while on holiday, you can book venue chef Adri van Wieringen for exclusive 5-star meals in the comfort of your cottage.
It also features a cosy fireplace that you can curl up in front of while you catch up on each other's lives. No words can describe the picturesque views from the patio; this is the perfect area for sundowners.
This destination is ideal for nature lovers; we spotted a couple of zebras while enjoying a scenic walk. It is the perfect place to switch off and I mean that literally; network coverage is not the best in area, so come prepared.
If you are keen to learn a new activity, I would suggest the fly-fishing which is very popular in the area (yes black people do fish). Although Walkersons has a strict catch and release policy, you will still enjoy learning the tricks of the trade from the ever so patient Bongani Mahlangu, the in-house fly-fishing guide.
So think about starting that WhatsApp group again but this time select local, affordable luxury.
At R540 per person (per night), for midweek stays and R915 over weekends and holidays the Waterfall cottage would be a good start.