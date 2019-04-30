Cheese fans raise a stink over plans for pasteurised camembert

Mercier, the AOP Camembert president, who is one of just two remaining producers of raw-milk camembert from his own cows, backed the concession, arguing that it will end decades of declining dairy farming in Normandy.

The changes will also require camembert producers to use more of the fat- and protein-rich milk from grass-fed Normande cows, which have steadily been replaced by more productive Holsteins over the years.

"We had to reverse this trend of Normande cows disappearing," Mercier said at his Champ Secret (Secret Field) farm outside Flers, on the western edge of France.

Mercier has invested tens of thousands of euros in state-of-the-art equipment that keeps his organic raw milk safe on its way to becoming his daily output of 750 wheels for early camemberts, but said this outlay is not for everyone.

"We're restoring the values of camembert, in terms of quality and quantity, in a way that is going to let everyone - farmer, big companies and artisans - exist," he said.

But purists are crying foul, saying the rules are being watered down for industry giants like Lactalis, which for years have touted their generic camembert as "Made in Normandy" - a confusing approximation French officials say has to stop.

Top chefs have assailed the changes as well, warning that consumers will find their rich and creamy cheese replaced by chalky bland discs.

"At its heart, it's a battle against standardisation, since it's only going to benefit industrial producers that will now have the label," said Véronique Richez-Lerouge, a traditional cheese advocate who has spearheaded efforts to scupper the planned change.

"It's not just about camembert," she added. "It's about champagne, or idiazabal cheese in Spain. All the AOPs are going to say is: If they can do it, why can't we?"

The famous soft cheese is said to have been created in 1791 when Marie Harel, who lived in the village of Camembert, adapted a recipe for brie she learned from a priest hiding out from the French revolution.

Adding a distinctive wooden box made it easy to transport the cheese, and its ubiquitous presence in the trenches of World War I made it "the" French cheese for Americans, Britons and other Allied soldiers who fought in France.

Only in 1982 did the government codify its production - including at least five scoops of curd in a round 11-centimetre mold, one turn only to drain the whey, and at least three weeks of ageing to promote the snowy growth of penicillium camemberti mold for the rind.

But crucially, officials failed to specify that less stringent versions couldn't use the generic camembert name.