US makeup artist finds home in Woolies, SA women

Sir John Barnett, the man who has created makeup looks for megastar Beyoncé and Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra, has partnered with Woolworths for a limited edition range simply titled Volume 1.

The range consists of a highlighter stick, an eyeshadow palette, a hydrating lipstick, liquid eyeshadows and nail lacquers.

The makeup does not disappoint and is made from the "finest oils and extracts from natural botanical sources".

The range is a playful luminescent offering with deep, medium and light tones in the eyeshadow palette, allowing the consumer to create bright looks that'll warm up any room this Autumn/Winter season.

Sowetan sat down with the celebrated makeup artist.

"What intrigued me and what I found endearing about SA women is that they're not trend hooked... they use celebrities as a point of reference but they've got their own identity, their unique sense of self and secret sauce that, for me, was quite inspirational," he says.