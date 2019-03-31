Act of kindness leaves Karabo with a surprise

Karabo only took notice of the woman outside the Spar because she was wrestling with a heavily laden shopping trolley.

It was filled with potatoes, milk, rolls of toilet paper and a jar of coffee perched precariously on the top.

She wasn't doing very well and as no one seemed inclined to help her, [so] Karabo thought she should.

She knew who the woman was, of course, for everyone in Mthatha knew Mrs Harrison. But she'd never spoken to her before.

"May I help you?" Karabo asked in her most polite voice.

Mrs Harrison glanced at her, then surrendered the trolley with a grunt of exasperation. Karabo soon saw what the problem was. The front wheel kept rotating until it was at right angles to the basket, bringing the whole contraption to a stop.

"You'll have to carry your shopping to your car or bring your car here," Karabo said. "Or get another trolley."

She smiled at Mrs Harrison, pleased to think she'd given her an exhaustive set of options.

Mrs Harrison was still breathing heavily from her exertions. Strands of blonde hair lay plastered across her face and her skin was mottled pink and glistened with sweat. She was a large, frumpy woman with an atrocious dress sense even for Mthatha.

Her shorts stretched across her bottom like a tarpaulin and when she walked her flip-flops slapped noisily against the back of her heels.

"I'll bring the car," Mrs Harrison said. She gave Karabo a curious look, as if she were sizing her up.

"You don't have to worry," Karabo said. "I won't steal anything."

Mrs Harrison smiled at Karabo with more relief than embarrassment. "I'm glad to hear that. Otherwise I'd have to run after you and it's obvious I wouldn't get very far."

Karabo nodded gravely because Mrs Harrison was rather fat. Her breasts had lost their shape long ago, but were still of formidable proportions. They hung down from her chest like two continental pillows someone had just slept on.

She drove her Land Rover towards Karabo, who waited for her to open the back. It was dark inside and very untidy - much like Mrs Harrison herself. There was a bicycle pump in there and a half-empty packet of dog biscuits as well as an aluminium basin full of old shoes.