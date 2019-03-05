Chanel honours Lagerfeld with his final collection

Chanel paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld on Tuesday, observing a minute's silence as it presented his final collection at the Grand Palais in Paris, the scene of some of the legendary designer's greatest triumphs.

With fashionistas mostly wearing mourning black, Chanel turned the Grand Palais into a Alpine wonderland for the show, with a dozen chalets and drifts of springy artificial snow, a set worthy of Lagerfeld at his showman best.

The workaholic creator, the most prolific of the past century, died aged 85 on February 19, less than a month after missing a Chanel haute couture show at the vast venue in the centre of the French capital where the "Kaiser" loved to stage his mega-shows.

Chanel -- the brand he is most closely associated with -- said "a farewell ceremony will take place at a later date" after the German-born designer's no-fuss cremation attended by only his closest friends and colleagues.

The fashion house hammered home an upbeat message on Tuesday by giving every guest a drawing of the designer alongside its founder Coco Chanel that bore the legend: "The beat goes on."

Models stood silent on the catwalk in honour of the man dubbed "the Sun King of Fashion", who led the iconic French house for nearly four decades.

After the minute's silence, organisers played Lagerfeld's voice talking about his shows.

He could be heard describing how Queen Elizabeth II once came to one of his shows and said it was "like walking into a painting".

Chanel had few precedents for handling the occasion.

In the first Versace show after the murder of its founder Gianni Versace in 1997, his tearful sister Donatella was surrounded by supermodels on the catwalk to take the bow before a celebrity-packed front row that included Lagerfeld and fellow fashion legends Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada and Donna Karan.