A processor so impressive you’ll introduce it to your parents
Introducing Intel Core i3 Notebooks
As consumers, we are always looking for the best deal –or the one that gives us bang for our buck when it comes to optimum performance or great features for our buck.
What if you’re looking for something a little more efficient or just need to work within a smaller budget? You might be in the market for an Intel Core i3 Notebook. The Intel Core i3 devices are far superior to the Intel Celeron Notebooks.
Whether you’re looking to buy your first PC or you’re a student looking for more power, Intel Core i3 Notebooks are more than capable of running the vast majority of standard computer programmes with ease.
Watch the video
If you’re looking for a computer to perform everyday tasks such as web browsing, editing documents and web video, or if you’re shopping for a reasonably priced laptop, but still want a laptop shopper simply looking for a cheaper option while still wanting optimal performance, you may be better served by an Intel Core i3 device.
This article was paid for by Intel Corp.