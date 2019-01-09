Win a luxury grape-harvest experience with Nederburg and SowetanLIVE

Ever wondered how that lovely bottle wine you enjoy so much is made?

Nederburg Wines gives wine lovers a chance to learn about the wine-making process and take part in the grape harvest during the Harvest at Dusk Festival.

The annual event takes place at the Nederburg farm in Paarl on Saturday February 16 2019.

Those attending will get to participate in the fun of picking and stomping grapes, while learning from the experts about the wine-grape harvest. There will also be a chance to relax while feasting on freshly prepared fare matched with award-winning wines.

Chef Lisa Cilliers of The Red Table restaurant, situated in Nederburg’s historic manor house, will serve a bountiful harvest feast of family-style table platters. And when the hard work is done, Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Mathew Gold, who is fast becoming a household name in the local music scene, will entertain the crowd.

A wide selection of Nederburg wines will be available for purchase, as will soft drinks, mineral water, coffee and tea. Guests are advised to wear hats, sunscreen, comfortable clothing and shoes.

Tickets are available at Webtickets.