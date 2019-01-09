Win a luxury grape-harvest experience with Nederburg and SowetanLIVE
Ever wondered how that lovely bottle wine you enjoy so much is made?
Nederburg Wines gives wine lovers a chance to learn about the wine-making process and take part in the grape harvest during the Harvest at Dusk Festival.
The annual event takes place at the Nederburg farm in Paarl on Saturday February 16 2019.
Those attending will get to participate in the fun of picking and stomping grapes, while learning from the experts about the wine-grape harvest. There will also be a chance to relax while feasting on freshly prepared fare matched with award-winning wines.
Chef Lisa Cilliers of The Red Table restaurant, situated in Nederburg’s historic manor house, will serve a bountiful harvest feast of family-style table platters. And when the hard work is done, Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Mathew Gold, who is fast becoming a household name in the local music scene, will entertain the crowd.
A wide selection of Nederburg wines will be available for purchase, as will soft drinks, mineral water, coffee and tea. Guests are advised to wear hats, sunscreen, comfortable clothing and shoes.
Tickets are available at Webtickets.
Win a fantastic Nederburg experience worth R60,000
Two SowetanLIVE readers and their partners stand a chance of winning three nights of accommodation; awe-inspiring sensory lunches and dinners including multiple award-winning wines from Nederburg; special tastings and a cellar tour; exploration of the Old Cellar Museum for a fascinating glimpse of the Nederburg story; and a visit to Nederburg’s historic manor house dating to 1800, a national monument that is now home of The Red Table restaurant.
In addition, the winners and their partners will experience Nederburg’s popular Harvest at Dusk Festival on Saturday February 16 2019.
Return flights and all transfers are also included in the prize. The total value of the prize is R60,000.
Scroll down to view the full terms and conditions associated with this giveaway.
To enter to win a Nederburg harvest experience for two, answer the following question in the box provided below before 5pm on Friday January 18:
Terms & conditions
1. This promotional competition is organised by Distell Ltd, in association with SowetanLIVE (“the Promoters”).
2. The promotional competition is open to SowetanLIVE readers who reside in South Africa and are over the age of 18 years, except any employee, director, member, partner, agent or consultant or any person directly or indirectly who controls or is controlled by the Promoters, immediate family members, advertising agencies, advisers, dealers, suppliers and/or associated companies, and/or a participant who has won a prize through a promotional competition run by the Promoters at least three months prior to the announcement of the winner of the Prize (“Disqualified Persons”).
3. By entering the promotional competition, all participants and winners agree to be bound by these rules which will be interpreted by the Promoters, whose decision regarding any dispute will be final and binding. The Promoters reserve the right to amend, modify, change, postpone, suspend or cancel this competition and any prizes (which have not yet been subject to a draw), or any aspect thereof, without notice at any time, for any reason which the Promoters reasonably deem necessary.
4. The promotional competition commences on Wednesday January 9 2019 and ends at 5pm on Friday January 18 2019, both days inclusive. Entries received after the closing date will not be considered.
5. Two SowetanLIVE readers each stands a chance to win a trip for him/her and a partner to the Nederburg Harvest Global Experience from Friday February 15 to Monday February 18 2019 (“the Prize”).
6. The Prize includes local South African return flights, accommodation for three nights, airport transfers, meals and drinks and tickets to the Nederburg Harvest at Dusk Festival to the total value of R60,000.
7. To be eligible for the Prize and automatically be entered into the competition draw, SowetanLIVE readers are required to answer the following question: When is the Nederburg Harvest at Dusk Festival?
8. The prize winners will be selected by random draw from all the entries received during the competition term and will be notified by email and/or telephone by Monday January 21 2019.
9. The Prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Winners will be required to provide their proof of identity to verify that they are above the age of 18.
10. If the potential winners do not confirm acceptance of their Prize within (48 hours) after they have been contacted, the potential winners will be deemed to have rejected the Prize and it shall revert back to the Promoter.
11. No applications from agents, third parties, organised groups or applications automatically generated by computer will be accepted. No incomplete or corrupted entries will be accepted. Entries will only be accepted if they comply with all entry instructions.
12. Responsibility is not accepted for entries lost, damaged or delayed as a result of any network, computer hardware or software failure of any kind. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt.
13. All participants and the winner, as the case may be, indemnify the Promoters, their advertising agencies, advisers, nominated agents, suppliers, its affiliates and/or associated companies against any and all claims of any nature whatsoever arising out of and/or from their participation in any way howsoever in this promotional competition (including, as a result of any act or omission, whether as a result of negligence, misrepresentation, misconduct or otherwise on the part of the Promoters) and/or use of the Prize.