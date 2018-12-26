Jozi 3 day food festival to tickle your taste buds

Culinary enthusiasts are in for a treat at a 3-day festival of food experiences and journeys taking place on 27, 28, 29 December 2018 at Agog Gallery in Maboneng.

MANGERmanje’s Food Hall will feature three levels offering a different food experience such as: Street Feast, Feasts and Brunch.

If you’re a food junkie, then Street Feast is the place to eat to your heart’s content. Curated vendors and pop-up street food stalls will have you licking your fingers and asking for more. This is the level to sip on some curated cocktails while basking in the various flavours of continental food.

Feasts sponsored by Martell Cognac will take place on the first and second floor. This is an intimate setting for food adventurers where they can explore themed tables and have a chance to enjoy guest chefs offering signature meals. #BeCurious as you go on a food voyage that will transcend the way you indulge. Guests are encouraged to participate in the creation of the themed meal.

Take in the views from the rooftop at Brunch while enjoying 3-course styled meals and bottomless cocktails to keep the festive feelings going. This a bookable seating level so bring a friend or two and enjoy the city’s skyline.

Tickets can be bought at www.howler.co.za/mangermanje and bookingsmade at bookings@mangermanje.com

