Skabenga the cat got the cream ... and the crystals as well
The Oyster Box’s resident feline Skabenga is padding around the luxurious Umhlanga property in a tuxedo collar laden with crystals for the holidays.
And it’s thanks to the feline-loving Singh family of Umhlanga, who wanted the fancy cat to be kitted out in his Sunday best, when they recently hosted a Swan Lake-themed christening at the five-star venue.
The Singhs spared no expense on the lavish affair, which included ballerinas, violinist on stilts, a comprehensive buffet and glass-encased swan centrepieces.
The family wanted to include Skabenga as a "family member" for their event, so they commissioned Durban designer Haroun Hansrot to create a collar that would be the envy of his fellow felines.
"Haroun Hansrot has been our family’s designer of choice for many years and whenever we host a function at the Oyster Box, we include Skabenga as a family member to have something designed along with our family," said family member Shakila Singh.
Singh said the family had decided to treat Skabenga, who has previously made cameo appearances at the hotel’s many posh events, to a collar that would be "befitting the theme".
Singh would not be drawn on the cost of the collar.
Hansrot said he opted for a "classic formal look with a high glam twist".
"The bow tie is made from black silk satin and embellished with crystals," he said.