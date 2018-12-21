Skabenga the cat got the cream ... and the crystals as well

The Oyster Box’s resident feline Skabenga is padding around the luxurious Umhlanga property in a tuxedo collar laden with crystals for the holidays.

And it’s thanks to the feline-loving Singh family of Umhlanga, who wanted the fancy cat to be kitted out in his Sunday best, when they recently hosted a Swan Lake-themed christening at the five-star venue.

The Singhs spared no expense on the lavish affair, which included ballerinas, violinist on stilts, a comprehensive buffet and glass-encased swan centrepieces.