Win tickets to the MTV Strongbow Big Picnic – or a VIP experience for four

The MTV Strongbow Big Picnic is taking over The Station in Newtown this Saturday, November 24, from midday until late. Expect a picnic-style urban jungle with live music, street food and chillout lounge areas.

The line-up includes Tresor, Samthing Soweto, Locknville, Lulo Café, Kenzhero, Kid Fonque, Kyle Cassim, Apple Gule, Sun-El Musician, Muptee and Siso K.

Here's the good news: 10 SowetanLIVE readers can each win two tickets (each worth R200) to the event, and one lucky person will win a full VIP experience for themselves and three friends.

Winners' tickets will be emailed to them.

How to enter

It's easy: email reader.competition@tisoblackstar.co.za with your name, surname, email address and hometown, and name one of the performing artists.

Deadline: 10am on Thursday November 22

Prizes include tickets only. You must be 18 years or older to attend this event. Winners are responsible for their own transport to and from the event and any accommodation requirements.