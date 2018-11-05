Start saving for your 2019 travel adventure with Flight Centre Stokvel

South Africans can make their travel dreams a reality in 2019 through Flight Centre Stokel travel, launched earlier this year.

Stokvels are becoming increasingly popular as they allow members to pool their resources to reach a savings goal.

About R45bn is invested into stokvel funds in SA each year, according to the National Association of Stokvels of SA (NASSA). Most of these funds are used for essential items such as groceries or gifts, particularly over the festive season.

With Flight Centre Stokvel however, members can invest in travel: an experience that will give them lasting memories, and doesn’t have an expiry date or shelf life.

“Our vision is to give all South Africans a chance to travel the country and the world using the power of group buying,” says Flight Centre Travel Group business leader of emerging markets, Lance Nkwe.

Mashoto Mokgethi, head of domestic tourism at South African Tourism, says: “Our insights show that South Africans would like to save for travel or pay in instalments, as it is often too high a price to pay for a trip in one go.”

With the rand on another rollercoaster ride this year, there has never been a more crucial time to contribute and local breaks can provide an affordable alternative to overseas travel.

“Growing domestic tourism is key to government,” says Mokgethi says. “What the Stokvel initiative does is target South Africans who previously did not see travelling as an option and make them realise that it is not an impossible dream. With R500, you and your stokvel can open a club and put in whatever amount you can, to plan your getaway.”

There are other advantages of group-buying travel through a stokvel.

“With the economy as it is … South Africans are tightening their belts far more than before. That is why we encourage people to start contributing now for their travel so that they can, in future, take that desired trip within SA,” she says.

The peer-pressure mentality of being a member of a stokvel also enforces positive contribution behaviour and accountability, while ensuring that you have flexibility and the assurance that your travel fund is in safe hands, says Nkwe.

“Flight Centre Stokvel members get exclusive discounts and specials, not available to other travellers. They also benefit from having a dedicated travel consultant, giving extra peace of mind to first-time travellers. Our consultants will guide and assist you with any travel-related questions, to help you whenever you are ready to plan,” he says.

Developing a culture of travel ensures that future generations don’t see travel as something out of reach, but that they see it as a means to enjoy their country, have fun and re-discover themselves, says Mokgethi.

“We should, therefore, take this opportunity that Flight Centre Stokvel is offering to save up and explore - it’s your country, after all. Enjoy it. Nothing’s more fun than a Sho’t Left," he says.

This article was paid for by Flight Centre.