Mafikizolo to headline the Jozi Tese Festival

Following a successful inaugural festival last year, the Jozi Tese Festival is coming back.

The annual get together will be held at the picturesque Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, where over 5000 revellers are expected to gather next Sunday.

The outdoor lifestyle festival offers activities ranging from live music, a local artisan food market, pop-up bars and a variety of exhibitions including health, fashion and beauty.

Event organisers say this year will not be any different.

Festival director Tshepo Riba says: “After successfully testing it out last year, we are all set and ready to offer festival goers exactly what they have been asking for – a free-spirited atmosphere where they are able to have a great jol with their loved ones against the backdrop of spectacular live music.”

“We are bringing revellers more entertaining attractions, improved facilities as well as an impressive line-up of musicians guaranteed to make it a day to remember.”

A major part of the festival is the vibrant live music program with over 10 music acts booked for the day. It will be headlined by Afro-pop sensations Mafikizolo and Lady Zamar.

Other acts include Soweto based house music duo Sai & Ribatone, Sama award-winning indie rock band Desmond & the Tutus and SA-based Nigerian guitarist Kunle Ayo as well as king of Afro-house DJ Ganyani. This year’s rising star line-up includes Gauteng’s hottest new bands, among them Rubber Duc and the fast-rising music trio, Encore.