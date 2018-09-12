Sowetan women club together in fine style

Sowetan newspaper recently relaunched its popular women’s club, nearly 10 years after it was discontinued.

The club aims to empower ambitious and aspirational women in both business and their personal lives; and to create a networking platform to learn and grow from other like-minded women in fun and interactive spaces.

On Saturday, 1 September 2018, a group of 40 lucky ladies joined us for all-inclusive high tea and a chance to network with other club members and engage in a panel discussion with the Sowetan Women's Club team.

Here's a glimpse of what they got up to: