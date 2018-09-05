WATCH | Fail after fail as 50 people try to make brown butter

Allrecipes calls brown butter an easy-to-learn French cooking technique‚ but as this video shows it's not all that easy.

Allrecipes says brown butter‚ also known as beurre noisette‚ is made by cooking unsalted butter long enough to turn the milk solids brown while cooking out any water present in the butter. It says brown butter adds a complex and nutty flavour to all kinds of sweet and savoury recipes.

Epicurious asked tasked 50 people with making brown butter and many failed spectacularly.