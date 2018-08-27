The melting pot of Brazil

Graffiti on the walls, traffic, coffee aroma and delicious beef are some of the experiences of the vibrant city of São Paulo in Brazil.

The historical centre of São Paulo , Mercado Municipal, was the centre of attraction.

That is where the city was born.

The traffic was crazy and we learnt that in almost every household, there are four cars.

But nothing can take your mind away from the beautiful and colourful art on the walls.

Graffiti has always been seen as a way to highlight social problems in the city, with the Vila Madalena area described by artists as "Express Yourself Street".

The city is divided into two, with the rich settling in the southern part of the city and the poor living in the northern side, which has the heavy industry and immigrants coming to the city.

Ever heard of a restaurant where different cuts of grilled meat keep being brought to your table? Well, there is a famous meat steak house, Churrascaria Vento Haragano, where we ate until we begged for no more.

The economy of São Paulo is regarded as strong because they still have agriculture and heavy industry, and the city is hi-tech.