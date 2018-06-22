Who in this day and age is still fighting to keep a man?

In the midst of our unsolicited opinions on this week's queen battles between Bonang and Zinhle, a deep-thinking cretin intimated: "Bonang is a great example that beauty and success does not keep a man."

This in turn invited a number of scholarly thoughts on how to keep a man. Social media was awash with lessons and suggestions on how to master the art of preserving a relationship for the prize of a reluctant man.

It appears that all the life skills I have acquired for self-preservation should actually be dedicated to contests over men and the ultimate reward of ensuring that they stay in the relationship. Maigot!

It is too late in the century to be teaching women how to keep a man. Stop. Men really should leave when they want to. Just like women should not have to endure any partnership against their will.

Relationships are not cells of captivity, and we would rather keep our sanity, and our dignity.

To the love warriors who believe women have a higher duty of fighting tooth and nail to save dead relationships - first of all, andizi (no thanks)!

Women are already dealing with a lot when it comes to loving a man. We cannot be adding more burden of forcing them to commit.