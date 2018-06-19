Overseas tourists visiting South Africa numbered 194‚017 in April this year‚ a drop of 12.6% from 222‚055 in April 2017.

This is according to Statistics South Africa’s Tourism and Migration report for April 2018‚ released this week. Overall‚ the number of tourists decreased by 5.7% from 919‚084 in April 2017‚ including overseas tourists as well as tourists from the Southern African Development Community (SADC)‚ who decreased in number by 3.5% to 657‚020 in April 2018.

The majority of foreign tourists were from the traditional markets: Europe 113‚734 (58.6%); North America 33‚332 (17.2%) and Asia 24‚444 (12.6%). Others include Australasia 11‚136 (5.7%); Central and South America 8‚362 (4.3%) and the Middle East 3‚009 (1.6%).

The number of tourists from three of the ten leading countries (Brazil‚ China and Canada) increased‚ but there was a decrease in tourists from Germany‚ the UK‚ India‚ The Netherlands‚ Australia‚ France and the USA.