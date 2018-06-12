Five ways to celebrate Father’s Day

Father’s Day is around the corner and sometimes we have a hard time figuring out how to buy gifts for them.

Luckily SowetanLIVE has put together some fun ideas to help you celebrate this day with your dad.

Get sentimental

Because fathers are seen as protectors we tend to forget that they can be emotional beings too. Remind dad that he’s as mushy as he is strong. If your family is the picture taking type take him down memory lane by reminding him of the precious moments you share. This can be in the form of picture slideshows or snippets of family videos. Fathers deserve memory boxes too.

Go for a beer

If your dad has an appreciation for beer you can treat him to a tour at the SAB World of Beer. It will not be a day of beer only as they’ll be activities ranging from a beer tour/beer tasting, haircut and pamper session, carwash/valet and even movies for children for those who’ll be bringing the family along.

Prices differ depending on the package you go for. They range from R270 per person, R560 for a couple and R650 for a family of four (Two adults and two children under the age of 12).

You can get more information at www.worldofbeer.co.za