Five ways to celebrate Father’s Day
Father’s Day is around the corner and sometimes we have a hard time figuring out how to buy gifts for them.
Luckily SowetanLIVE has put together some fun ideas to help you celebrate this day with your dad.
Get sentimental
Because fathers are seen as protectors we tend to forget that they can be emotional beings too. Remind dad that he’s as mushy as he is strong. If your family is the picture taking type take him down memory lane by reminding him of the precious moments you share. This can be in the form of picture slideshows or snippets of family videos. Fathers deserve memory boxes too.
Go for a beer
If your dad has an appreciation for beer you can treat him to a tour at the SAB World of Beer. It will not be a day of beer only as they’ll be activities ranging from a beer tour/beer tasting, haircut and pamper session, carwash/valet and even movies for children for those who’ll be bringing the family along.
Prices differ depending on the package you go for. They range from R270 per person, R560 for a couple and R650 for a family of four (Two adults and two children under the age of 12).
You can get more information at www.worldofbeer.co.za
Give back
If you and your father wish to share the day with others less fortunate than yourself, you can arrange to spend the day with them. Look up your local orphanage or home for young children and organise to spend a day playing sports or helping in any way you can.
Surprise him with his favourite essentials
If your dad is the adventure type, surprise him with these camping steals from Cape Union Mart. The retailer has compiled a list which consists of gifts for dad that are under R300. Gift him a pair of heat resistant N-Rit BBQ Gloves at R175, for those times when he’s wearing his braai master crown. This idea can be tweaked to buy dad some of his favourites without breaking the bank.
Let dad have some ‘me’ time
Time alone is special to everyone, relaxing in your own company can have great effect on a person’s wellbeing. And if dad is a busy guy, maybe the best thing for him is to spend a day pursuing his interests.
Father’s Day is on Sunday, 17 June.