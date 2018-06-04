Retail therapy

If you’re into cool, contemporary pieces, the 44 Stanley precinct is a lifestyle shopping gem. We share this trendy design hub’s unique mix of interior offerings.

Where: Milpark, Johannesburg

Why it’s cool: Set in a series of renovated industrial buildings and courtyards, 44 Stanley presents a more laid-back approach to shopping. Whether it’s retro vinyl or designer pieces, even the most discerning aesthetic sleuth will be in their happy place.

Stores worth visiting:

The Storer

Speciality: Furniture, rugs and décor accessories

X-factor: A treasure trove of unique pieces evoke the love and care with which they were made. Owner Lisa Storer and her team carefully source products from sustainable crafters across the globe. “Clients need to be aware of what they’re buying. It’s the total opposite of compulsive purchasing and the consumeristic culture we live in today. Think of the Storer as a sustainable ‘slow-life’ experience,” says Storer.