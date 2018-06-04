Collective appeal

Turn your home into a wintertime oasis with a well-curated mix of this season’s hottest accessories.

Accessories are the best way to give your living areas and bedroom a fresh new look from one season to the next. All it takes is a bit of creativity and an eye for detail.

Scatter brain

According to Katrin Herrmann-van Dyk, head homeware buyer and creative director at Hertex, velvet cushions and florals – less tropical and more botanical – are hot on the radar. As are oversized floral rugs.

“If you prefer a little more attention to detail, choose scatters with beautifully embellished embroidery, pin ticks and other fine detailing,” suggests says Estel Grobler, buyer at Volpes.