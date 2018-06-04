Collective appeal
Turn your home into a wintertime oasis with a well-curated mix of this season’s hottest accessories.
Accessories are the best way to give your living areas and bedroom a fresh new look from one season to the next. All it takes is a bit of creativity and an eye for detail.
Scatter brain
According to Katrin Herrmann-van Dyk, head homeware buyer and creative director at Hertex, velvet cushions and florals – less tropical and more botanical – are hot on the radar. As are oversized floral rugs.
“If you prefer a little more attention to detail, choose scatters with beautifully embellished embroidery, pin ticks and other fine detailing,” suggests says Estel Grobler, buyer at Volpes.
Authentic glamour
This season it’s all about opulence. For maximum impact, Herrmann-van Dyk suggests layering throws and quilts in different textures in the bedroom and lounge.
Grobler agrees that quilts are making a big comeback. “You can create a sense of nostalgia and comfort with a modern quilt in stylish updated designs,” she explains.
So faux
Layers of varied textures are synonymous with wintertime cocooning. “Combinations of faux fur and velvet quilts, all in a similar colour palette, will add depth and warmth,” suggests Herrmann van-Dyk.
Dark matter
“One of the year’s biggest trends is a dark and moody bedroom with dramatic and starkly contrasting bedding,” says Grobler. Get the look with crisp white linen or even a delicate subtle print.
Crown jewel
Beguiling and intriguing, gemstone hues always ensure a touch of the unexpected. Grobler highlights that rich jewel tones like deep blues and emerald greens, rich terracotta, burnt orange and burgundy are this winter’s go-to palette in the bedroom.
For instant impact, add a luxurious velvet-look throw in your favourite regal hue to your bedding ensemble.
Colour on cue
Now’s the time to indulge in your favourite shade of millennial pink, from salmon pink to crushed berries. “Soft pastel colours are on trend and will continue to be into summer,” says Herrmann-van Dyk. She suggests floral fabrics with dark backgrounds to create a moody feel.
TIP: Every calm, considered space needs layers of lighting that balance function and aesthetics. Switch off and tune into nature’s serenity by adding a statement floor lamp to your living space.
Terracotta warriors
This year, rich russet hues or softer cinnamon shades add a glowing warmth to a muted minimalistic palette. Likewise, on-trend terracotta and burnt orange are the ideal winter pick-me-up for any indoor space.
Channel this trend by adding a piece of abstract art in this warm and inviting colourway to your décor ensemble.