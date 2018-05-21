Ndaba on Madiba, his strict grandfather

Ndaba Mandela is a tall man, even as a teenager, but as he stands, head bowed, in front of his grandfather, Nelson Mandela, he doesn't feel that way.

The Old Man, as he is affectionately known, is giving him one of his famously harsh lectures. Just days earlier, while a teen and in high school, Ndaba is bust "out enjoying the pleasant weather and sharing a nice fat spliff" with some friends.

His school finds out and he is suspended for a week. But Madiba didn't yet know about the incident until a local newspaper, without mentioning names, reported on it.

With Ndaba "already known for blazing mad joints", he had no choice but to confront his grandfather.

"He sat in his chair, listening in that deeply listening Madiba way as I floundered through the whole sordid tale," Ndaba says.

Ndaba recalls that Mandela was "angry".

"But more than that, he was deeply disappointed. After a while, he told me to go. Walking out of that room, leaving my granddad with this expression of sadness on his face, I felt like I'd been punched in the throat. But I was determined to fix this," he says.

This story is contained in Ndaba's book, Going to the mountain: Lessons from my grandfather, Nelson Mandela.