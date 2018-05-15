Madrid cracks down on short-term vacation rentals

Visitors to Madrid may find themselves with fewer booking options, following new proposals that will place sweeping restrictions on Airbnb-style home rentals.

The Spanish capital is the latest city to place regulations on the rise of short-term vacation rentals, which are blamed for driving up rents and driving out locals.

The new measures would place different restrictions across four different zones across the city and include moratoriums on the conversion of residential buildings into tourist housing in certain zones over the next year, reports The Local Spain.

Likewise, property owners will only be allowed to rent out their homes for a maximum of 90 days a year.