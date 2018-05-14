Having started as a description of an art style (works of art that are reduced to their essential elements), minimalism is now more than just that and has seeped into all aspects of our lifestyle, from fashion, design, homeware and architecture to cuisine and, most importantly, our mindset.

Are you a minimalist?

Jess Binns of the Durban-based interior and exterior design company Hector & Bailey believes the term “minimalist” speaks “more of the person than … of a home”. Binns advises that once you’ve adopted a minimalist mindset, it will be easier to head down this route.

How to get started

As the saying goes, “less is more”, but where do you start when you have already accumulated a house full of furniture, décor and homeware? Joburg-based interior decorator Debbie Luke of Designed by Debbie agrees with Binns that some home owners are naturally attracted to minimalist interiors and therefore have a deeper need to declutter their lives. To these home owners, Luke advises: “The first step is always to start sorting out your stuff. Be ruthless and keep only the items that you absolutely love and need. That is a very important skill to develop and is much harder than it sounds.”

TIP: “Pack things you are unsure about away and if you miss an item then go and get it out. If you forget about other pieces then there’s your answer. Similarly with furniture, if you are keeping a couch because it used to belong to your great-grandmother but you don’t ever sit on it and you don’t like the way it looks, you don’t actually need it.” – Debbie Luke of Designed by Debbie