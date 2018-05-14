A step outdoors

The outdoors needn’t be reserved for summer. The best way to give a patio or veranda a wintertime reboot is by viewing it as another room in your home – not a stand-alone area.

“It’s important that your alfresco area flows into the rest of the home,” advises Elmari Myburgh, buyer and interior designer at Incanda Furniture. It’s all about creating cohesion and comfort.

Dressed to impress

Sometimes preparing your outdoor space for winter is as simple as bringing indoor comforts outside. Whether it’s creating a comfy nook to soak up some afternoon rays or warming up your patio, a few tweaks can transform any patio into a wintertime retreat.