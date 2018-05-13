Healthy eating: fill up your plate, but with low-calorie food.

Eating large quantities of low-calorie food (such as vegetables and lean meat) could help with staying slim in the long term due to a greater sensation of fullness, concludes a study published in the Journal of Nutrition.

British researchers at Leeds University have studied how to attain a sufficient feeling of fullness to avoid getting hungry between meals, as this is one of the keys to losing weight over the long term.

Their findings indicate that to lose around 5kg in 3.5 months, meals need to consist of generous quantities of low-calorie foods (vegetables, lean meat, brown rice, etc.) due to their high concentrations of water, fiber and protein which help us to feel full.

Doctor Jacquie Lavin, Head of Nutrition and Research at the weight loss program Slimming World in the UK, to which half the women in the study belonged, explains that this technique of filling your plate with low energy density food enables you to eat more and feel more satisfied while at the same time losing weight, and not feeling guilty or worrying about quantities.