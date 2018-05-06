The Cape of leisure and entertainment

The next night we moved to the elegant Southern Sun The Cullinan, which has a resort feel in the heart of the city. The outdoor heated pool with its endless deck was made for Instagram snapshot moments.

I dined on the pool deck with renowned pianist Mike Perry playing in the background. In the evening, the Peach Tree restaurant offers a dinner buffet menu, and a lunch offering for R195 per person on Sunday.

A big shock for me was the city's water restrictions.

Some of the initiatives that have been taken to decrease water consumption across Tsogo Sun's nine properties in the Western Cape have resulted in a 40% year-on-year drop.

For example, bath plugs were removed and shower pressure went down from 20 litres of water per minute to nine litres per minute.

Table cloths were taken away from restaurants, saving 4000 litres of water a day in one of the hotels. Good, quality paper serviettes replaced linen napkins. In the kitchen they reused water for boiling pastas to make broth.

When it came to nightlife, the place for sundowners was 14 Stories Rooftop Bar, with its 270-degree view of the city.

The trendyspot was found at the Sun Square Hotel on Bree Street - renowned as the food lane of Cape Town.

The name comes from the 14th-floor location of the bar, with views of Table Mountain, Signal Hill and Lion's Head.

To continue with the 14 theme, the spot offered 14 white and red wines and 14 glasses of champagne bubbles.