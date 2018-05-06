Still a struggle to write nice stuff

An edited extract from Sorry, Not Sorry by Haji Mohamed Dawjee, in the chapter "We don't really write what we like"

"No one owns their stories and the telling of them like white male writers. They are given endless opportunities for it. They can write about anything. They can have reams of motivational articles published about being "bosses".

Without, mind you, ever having to refer to sexual harassment, unequal opportunities, discrimination or unequal pay. But the cherry on the vanilla cake is that they also get to write the soft, sensitive, soulful stuff. You know?

Charming. No lives of servitude here. No minds of servitude either. They are just out there, writing what they like. And media outlets cannot get enough of it.

Let's talk about Steve Biko for a second. In 1978, Biko's collection of essays, I Write What I Like, was published in South Africa. The name of the book is now famous and [the book] is regularly quoted.

Biko, founder of Black Consciousness Movement, is still a powerful figure in SA.

He was a courageous fighter against apartheid whose writing and insight is testament to not only his wisdom but also his passion and courage.