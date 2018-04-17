The video shows a stylish Palan‚ dressed in her graduation gown and a navy blue trimmed dress with white tassels - which she stitched herself - strutting across the stage in her silver heels and sunglasses‚ parading her outfit‚ to cheers from the crowd.

She then eventually kneels before a rather amused Mogoeng‚ who confers her degree on her.

“I think I channelled my inner Beyonce.. she just came out when I heard the audience cheering me on. This was planned but not really. I did plan to strut‚ but not so dramatically‚” the bubbly Durban North 22-year-old said.

“My dad took the video and sent it to me after the ceremony. I shared it with my friends on social media and went out for lunch with my mum.

“I came back home and everybody was saying to me I was trending and the video had gone viral.