When Thembela Njanjala left engineering studies to pursue a career in hair and beauty‚ no one was impressed with her.

She had only just started studying engineering at an FET college‚ something her peers and family appreciated‚ when‚ six months in‚ Njanjala went to her father to ask for a change of career. Engineering was not her passion‚ she told him.

"If had pursued engineering science‚ I think I would have been bored because I love hair. It is my first love‚" said Njanjala.

She switched over to hair dressing and cosmetology at the Coastal KZN College in Durban. Here she did National Qualifications Framework (NQF) levels two to four‚ before moving to Johannesburg in 2008 to take up an internship.

In Gauteng she has worked at the Bathhouse Hair and Beauty Salon‚ Hairitage Hair Salon‚ Makeovers Hair and Beauty Salon‚ Motions Hair Salon and The Beauty Hub Hair Salon.

It was at The Beauty Hub Salon that she joined the Welfare To Work initiative‚ run by the Gauteng department of social development‚ a programme she benefited from because she was a recipient of a child social grant for her five-year old son.