‘Easter reminds me of time spent with family and hearty meals’

It’s no secret that presenter and businesswoman Lorna Maseko loves to cook.

She currently hosts SABC 3 cooking show The Hostess and at one stage was a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef.

She also hosted Cooking with Lorna and Friends events. Maseko has even ventured into the restaurant business.

“I have always had a passion for cooking and doing what you love has always been a gift.” She says.

Cooking for Maseko has always been therapeutic, she tells SowetanLIVE. She maintains that nothing beats getting home and trying out new recipes.

“I think food is about exploring it’s about creativity and as long as you stay creative to who you are, and true to your food ethos I think you’ll always win.” She continues.

South Africans are celebrating the Easter weekend, we asked Maseko what her favourite part of this tradition is.

“Easter just reminds me of always going to church with my family and enjoying a beautiful feast. It’s obviously a time where as a Christian we celebrate Jesus and I think it’s an important holiday. It’s a hearty warm holiday that allows you to spend time with family and friends.”

Maseko likens Easter to Christmas time where loved ones get together to celebrate their faith and also ‘share food experiences.’

She also thinks it’s one of the holidays that have the best food. If you’re a hostess and are nervous about the reception of your menu she has this to say:

“If your food is balanced you’ll always make everybody happy even though people have different palates.”