BoomTown returns to Durban July with new sponsor
Durban July is one of the most-anticipated events on the social calendar, year-after-year .
Known for its offering of fashion and music; one of the coveted experiences at the Durban July is arguably the BoomTown marquee; which has landed Amstel as a new sponsor.
SowetanLIVE spoke to Kgomotso Seabe, Brand Manager for the alcohol brand and he shared why the brand decided to take over BoomTown.
“BoomTown is the biggest lifestyle marquee at the Durban July which allows our brand to connect with people that we may never have been able to otherwise,” he explained.
Another reason is that the brand prides itself on supporting and promoting local music.
Previous BoomTown experiences have offered local and international artists as entertainment, and Seabe maintains that they will continue to do so.
He promises a good time for the attendees as well stating that whether you are in VVIP or general access you will enjoy your experience.
"You don't have to be a king in order to drink or live like one,” he adds.
Seabi let us know that there will be an after-party though the line-up has not been announced yet.
“Amstel and BoomTown have collaborated with putting together a line-up that is top of its class [and] incredibly memorable. It will be slightly different to what BoomTown has done in the past but definitely out of this world,” he said.