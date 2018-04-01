BoomTown returns to Durban July with new sponsor

Durban July is one of the most-anticipated events on the social calendar, year-after-year .

Known for its offering of fashion and music; one of the coveted experiences at the Durban July is arguably the BoomTown marquee; which has landed Amstel as a new sponsor.

SowetanLIVE spoke to Kgomotso Seabe, Brand Manager for the alcohol brand and he shared why the brand decided to take over BoomTown.

“BoomTown is the biggest lifestyle marquee at the Durban July which allows our brand to connect with people that we may never have been able to otherwise,” he explained.

Another reason is that the brand prides itself on supporting and promoting local music.