Kids start caring about their reputations from as young 5 suggests new research

Newly published research has found that, like adults, children also care about their reputation, and are taking measures to manage it by the time they start elementary school.

As adults, most of us know how our reputation can affect various aspects of our life, and we often work hard at promoting a positive image of ourselves to others. However, many psychologists have so far been skeptical that children under the age of nine care about reputation or employ complex behaviors to manipulate it.

However, according to new evidence brought together in a review by Alex Shaw, assistant professor of developmental psychology at the University of Chicago and Ike Silver, a doctoral student at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, children begin to manage the impressions they give to others and understand how others are also managing their own reputation, around the age of five.

Research has shown that children vary their behavior based on their audience and social context, with one study showing that 5-year-old children are consistently more generous when they know they are being observed, and another revealing that children will be more generous towards those who are more key in their social group than towards those who they know they won't meet again.