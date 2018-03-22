Design Basics: Kitchens

Zoning in

The five must-have kitchen zones include:

Preparation: “Preparation surfaces should be close to the cooker to facilitate cooking. And plenty of space in the scullery is helpful,” says Russell.

According to De Klerk, “The prep zone should optimally be between the hob and sink to limit the distance between the hob, sink and bin.” This makes for a more practical cooking experience with less walking around.

Cooking: To save time, keep cooking utensils, pots, pans, condiments and spices close to the hob.

Consumables: “Place food in a central spot where it’s easy to reach,” suggests De Klerk.

Non-consumables: Store your crockery and cooking utensils together. No one wants to waste time when setting the table.

Cleaning: Hygiene in the kitchen is top of mind so keep all cleaning material close to the sink and bin. “Today’s clever under-sink bin designs save a lot of space by keeping all cleaning/waste products in one place,” says De Klerk.

TIP: Each of these zones serves a very important role in the kitchen flow. If not properly laid out, your kitchen can easily become an impractical working space.

Looking good:

In terms of aesthetics, symmetry in design is always appealing. “Avoid a busy kitchen space. Keep it as simple, functional, aesthetic and comfortable as possible,” suggests Russell.

And the hottest layout trends?

“The U-shape is practical, as you have more cabinet and countertop space per square metre,” says De Klerk. The distance between the two legs of the “U” is usually short and makes for easy cooking. The five zones can easily be laid out.

Why it’s cool: The cooking triangle works perfectly in this scenario, which helps with practical workflow.