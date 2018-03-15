Tapping into the social conversation‚ PropertyFox partnered with research house Metric to sift through some 60‚000 hashtags‚ posts and comments from South African residents in 2017.

The new report revealed that people are moving further away from city centres to enjoy increased space at potentially more affordable rates.

Crispin Inglis‚ PropertyFox co-founder‚ said: “Cape Town is the most mentioned city once again‚ followed by Johannesburg and Durban. Camps Bay remained the most hashtagged hood in the country‚ with newcomers Hout Bay and Umhlanga coming in second and third‚ respectively. Sandton fell to number seven on the list from second place in 2016. Interestingly‚ Bloubergstrand‚ Soweto and Sunningdale all made the top ten list for the first time this year.”

Inglis believes that in the midst of the economic downturn‚ people are adopting a longer-term outlook on property investment. “Instead of buying a smaller place in a trendy suburb then moving in a few years when a bigger house is desired‚ people are looking to reduce transfer fees and the other costs of a sale by purchasing a larger home in a more affordable area from the get go.”

Areas that are enjoying more Insta attention are frequently seeing improved year-on-year average property price growth as well.