Pampered pets may be exposed to high levels of preservatives which could contribute to disease‚ a new US study shows.

These preservatives‚ known as parabens‚ were found to be higher in cat food than dog food.

“Pets that primarily stay indoors can have increased rates of diseases such as diabetes‚ kidney diseases and hypothyroidism compared with those that stay exclusively outside‚” the scientists warned on Wednesday.

Louise Beevers‚ director of Medipet Animal Health‚ one of South Africa’s biggest pet insurers‚ said it had seen a rise in chronic conditions such as diabetes‚ renal failure‚ heart disease and seizures.

Clive E Berman‚ the managing director of PetSure‚ said however: “Our in-house vet is of the opinion that there has been no noticeable rise in claims as a result of diabetes and kidney failure.”

Kurunthachalam Kannan and his team in the US decided to investigate if exposure to chemical substances in homes could be contributing to chronic illnesses among pets. They examined 58 types of commercially available pet food and urine samples from 60 dogs and cats.