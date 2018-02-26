A highlight of the peak holiday season was the continued extraordinary growth in international passengers at Cape Town International Airport‚ according to the latest Aviation Barometer published by Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

"International arrivals went up by 13.85% and international departures experienced a 15.69% growth in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2016‚" Acsa said of the Cape Town route.

The Barometer is based on the count of passengers using the network of nine airports owned and managed by the company in South Africa.

It shows that growth in passenger numbers at the nine airports was just over 3% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Nearly 11 million arriving and departing passengers used South Africa’s main airports in the fourth quarter‚ an increase of 321‚000 over the fourth quarter of 2016.