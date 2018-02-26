November release set for highly anticipated Michelle Obama memoir

A much-awaited memoir by former first lady Michelle Obama will be published in North America on November 13 and will appear simultaneously in 24 languages worldwide.

In making the announcement Sunday, Penguin Random House publishers' chief executive Markus Dohle called Obama "one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era."

In an unusual gesture, one million copies are to be donated in the Obama family's name to "children in need," the publisher's statement said.

"Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience," Obama tweeted Sunday.

"I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be."

Having grown up in a modest Chicago neighborhood, Obama defied a teacher's advice that she was "setting (her) sights too high," applying and getting accepted into Princeton University, then earning a Harvard Law School degree.