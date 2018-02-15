Win with Sowetan

Sowetan has teamed up with South Africa’s finest and best-known brands to bring our readers something special during February, not only the month of romance, but also love of friends, food and all things special!

5 of our readers stand the chance to win generous hampers brimming with delectable Tuna Marine Olives and Judy’s Pickles & Preserves – exactly what you need to celebrate.

Enhance your meals, pizzas, picnics, parties and snack supply with Judy’s product line, which includes tangy pickled onions, gherkins, cherry peppers, sliced jalapeños, banderillas, as well as salsa and soy sauce.

Tuna Marine’s Calamata type, glack and green olive range is grown in the Paarl Valley and prepared using tried and trusted Greek recipes.

To stand a chance of winning one of the hampers simply SMS “Judy’s” followed by your name and surname, address to 48470.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

1. Each SMS is charged at R1.50 and errors will be billed. Free minutes do not apply.

2. The competition closes today at 11:59pm and winners will be notified by SMS.

3. Tiso Blackstar staff may not enter.